2 . Finn

Brown and white Yorkshire Terrier crossbreed Finn is around eight and moved into a foster home in January and has settled in lovely with his fosterers. Described as very much a 'people.s dog', he is happy to go up to strangers and greet them, always with a wagging tail. He is looking for a home with someone who can be home a big majority of the time and he is the only pet in the home and children of high school age and over. Photo: RSPCA Preston