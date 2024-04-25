The RSPCA has introduced some gorgeous cats and dogs that are in need of their forever home.
Some of the animals that want to meet their hooman include Bella the dog and ginger cat Tango.
Take a look at 13 gorgeous fur babies at that RSPCA that currently need adopting.
If you think you can be the perfect match for any of the animals email [email protected] to request an application form.
1. RSPCA Preston animals
Some of the gorgeous cats and dogs that are in desperate need of a loving home. Photo: RSPCA Preston/Canva
2. Finn
Brown and white Yorkshire Terrier crossbreed Finn is around eight and moved into a foster home in January and has settled in lovely with his fosterers. Described as very much a 'people.s dog', he is happy to go up to strangers and greet them, always with a wagging tail. He is looking for a home with someone who can be home a big majority of the time and he is the only pet in the home and children of high school age and over. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Tango
Tango is a handsome five-year-old ginger Domestic Short Haired boy. Sadly, Tango was found abandoned in a cat carrier, so he hasn’t had the best start to life. He is an affectionate boy who loves lots of fuss and attention. Tango is looking for a home where he is the only animal, and any cat savvy children are to be of secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Moon
Pocket Bully Moon who is around four is described as a very affectionate and sweet little lady who simply loves spending time with her people. She loves her afternoon naps in a cosy blanket. Moon is looking for an adult only home where she is to be the only pet. Photo: RSPCA Preston