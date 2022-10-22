News you can trust since 1886
Meet the nine week old puppy being trained to save lives - Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service introduce new search dog

This Belgian Malinois is just nine weeks old and has already started her training to become an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) and Area search Dog.

By Lucinda Herbert
3 minutes ago

Over the next 2 years, Kygo will learn to locate casualties, and clear areas, in collapsed and partially collapsed buildings in Lancashire.

She’ll be working with the rescue team to find missing people in rural areas that need to be located swiftly.

The clever pup has spent the week being introduced her to some of her future team-mates and their families.

1. wbegnews-firesearchdog2-nw.jpg

Kygo the Belgian Malinois pup is settling in well with the team.

Photo: LFRS Fire Search and Rescue Dogs

2. wbegnews-firesearchdog-nw.jpg

Nine week old Kygo the Belgian Malinois pup ready for mischief in the fire engine.

Photo: LFRS Fire Search and Rescue Dogs

3. Bring your dog to work

Members of staff get to know the new recruit who is just nine weeks old and has started her training.

Photo: LFRS Fire Search and Rescue Dogs

4. Welcome to the team, Kygo

Kygo will learn to locate casualties (and clear areas) in collapsed buildings and locate missing persons.

Photo: LFRS Fire Search and Rescue Dogs

