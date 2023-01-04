Meet the New Year bundles of joy born at the Royal Preston Hospital
These are the cuties who marked the New Year in a very special way for their families.
Three babies were born at the Royal Preston Hospital on January 1 – and one arrived just before the chimes of midnight.
Freddie Allan Paul Finch was the first baby born in Preston on January 1, 2023, making his arrival at 3.50am weighing 5lb 9oz, to mum Sheril and dad Allan Finch of Fulwood.
Salih Ismail was born later that morning at 10.15am, weighing 3.7kg (8lb 2oz) to Mohammad Ismail, and is pictured with brother Hamza, 13.
Preston couple Olivia and Jack also had a New Year’s Day to remember, with the safe arrival of Miley Lei Marie Dymond-Campbell, born at 7.27pm, weighing 8lb 6oz.
Little Oakley Blake Evans Smith didn’t want to miss out on the midnight fireworks and arrived just before the turn of 2023 at 11.33pm on December 31, weighing 7lb 10oz to Connor Evans and Lydia Smith, of Chorley.