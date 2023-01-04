Three babies were born at the Royal Preston Hospital on January 1 – and one arrived just before the chimes of midnight.

Freddie Allan Paul Finch was the first baby born in Preston on January 1, 2023, making his arrival at 3.50am weighing 5lb 9oz, to mum Sheril and dad Allan Finch of Fulwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salih Ismail was born later that morning at 10.15am, weighing 3.7kg (8lb 2oz) to Mohammad Ismail, and is pictured with brother Hamza, 13.

Photo Neil Cross; Miley Lei Marie Dymond-Campbell, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 1st, at 19:27, weighing 8lb 6, to Olivia and Jack, of Preston

Preston couple Olivia and Jack also had a New Year’s Day to remember, with the safe arrival of Miley Lei Marie Dymond-Campbell, born at 7.27pm, weighing 8lb 6oz.

Little Oakley Blake Evans Smith didn’t want to miss out on the midnight fireworks and arrived just before the turn of 2023 at 11.33pm on December 31, weighing 7lb 10oz to Connor Evans and Lydia Smith, of Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photo Neil Cross; Freddie Allan Paul Finch, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 1st, at 03:50, weighing 5lb 9, to Sheril and Allan Finch, of Fulwood

Photo Neil Cross; Salih Ismail, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on January 1st, at 10:15, weighing 3.7kg, to Mohammad Ismail, pictured with brother Hamza, 13

Advertisement Hide Ad