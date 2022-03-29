Meet the knitting nana hoping to make children in refuges smile this Easter with her adorable handmade chicks

A kind-hearted ‘knitting nana’ is hoping to raise a few smiles by handing out 100 handmade chicks - each with a Creme Egg - to children in the community.

Susan Frankland, 68, from Thornton, donated the handmade chicks to Care & Share – a community outreach charity based at Hope House, Tarnside, in Mereside - so they can give them to people who need a bit of cheer.

They will be passed out to children in hostels and refuges in the resort – along with a book, toy and Creme Egg donated by Dave Docherty and the team at 3D Enviro pest control.

Care & Share supporters with 100 knitted chicks

Linda McEvilly, 75, founder of Care & Share, said: “It's not much but the kids love them and some of these children have been through such a lot that if it brings them some happiness then I feel we've done a good job.”

Susan, a retired civil servant, grew up in Linbeck, Mereside.

She said: “I was from a poor family, we had nothing so I know what it’s like. I feel very lucky, and I want to give back.

"It’s about sending a message to anyone struggling to say that someone cares.”

Susan worked part time at the Grape Tree food store in Fleetwood until the start of the pandemic.

She used to knit clothes for her seven grandchildren - aged between nine and 24. But when they grew out of nana’s outfits she had time to fill.

She added: “I just find knitting so relaxing. It’s something I can do while watching television and in between housework.”

So she’d sit down on an evening and knit between eight and 10 chicks at a time.

Susan did the same thing last Easter.

"Linda said the children really loved them so much that she asked me to knit more this year,” Susan added.

Susan also makes baby clothes that are passed on to help mothers facing unplanned pregnancies who need support.

She said: "The mothers haven’t planned for the birth and they are premature, they have got absolutely nothing – no clothing or blankets to keep them warm.

"So they really need those knitted items.”

Susan is one of many crafty volunteers for Care And Share who have also knitted fiddle muffs for dementia patients, and crocheted blankets for premature babies through the Blackpool Gambia School Project.

They even handed out scarves to help people keep warm this winter.

Their hand-made efforts are making a difference across the Fylde.

Linda set up Care and Share in 1991, handing out food and clothes to needy locals from her home on Bowness Avenue, which is still used as a drop-off point today.

Over the years the group expanded, holding monthly 'swap shops' where people could collect bags full of second hand clothes for free, and handing out hundreds of Christmas gift hampers each year.

They are currently appealing for money to pay for fuel to send donated goods to help Ukraine refugees.