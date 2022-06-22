Meet some the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in June

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Neil Cross
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 12:30 pm

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this week.

1. Klara Davidson

Parents Nikola Zygo and Christopher Davidson welcomed Klara Davidson into the world at Royal Preston Hospital at 12.13am on June 20, weighing 6Ib 8oz

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Lilith Robinson

Parents Kyle and Kasey Robinson with daughter Lilith Robinson, who arrived at Royal Preston Hospital at 3.50am on June 18, weighing 7lb 15oz

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Jaxon Ollie O'Sullivan

Jaxon Ollie O'Sullivan, born on June 19 at 3.57pm weighing 8lb 3oz, to Nicolle Swift and Mark O'Sullivan

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Adele Smith-Cottam

Proud dad Mark and daughter Adele Smith-Cottam, born at Royal Preston Hospital at 11.42pm on June 18 weighing 7Ib 4oz

Photo: Neil Cross

