Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this week.
1. Klara Davidson
Parents Nikola Zygo and Christopher Davidson welcomed Klara Davidson into the world at Royal Preston Hospital at 12.13am on June 20, weighing 6Ib 8oz
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Lilith Robinson
Parents Kyle and Kasey Robinson with daughter Lilith Robinson, who arrived at Royal Preston Hospital at 3.50am on June 18, weighing 7lb 15oz
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Jaxon Ollie O'Sullivan
Jaxon Ollie O'Sullivan, born on June 19 at 3.57pm weighing 8lb 3oz, to Nicolle Swift and Mark O'Sullivan
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Adele Smith-Cottam
Proud dad Mark and daughter Adele Smith-Cottam, born at Royal Preston Hospital at 11.42pm on June 18 weighing 7Ib 4oz
Photo: Neil Cross