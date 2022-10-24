Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital over the past week.
1. Margo Ironside Everson
Margo Ironside Everson, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 18 October at 07:11, weighing 8lb 15, to Hayley Holden and Daniel Everson, of Forton
2. Beatrix Georgina Bingham-Kirkland
Beatrix Georgina Bingham-Kirkland, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 17 October at 11:15, weighing 6lb 2, to Michael Kirkland and Anastasia Bingham-Kirklan, of Preston
3. Thea Rae Whalley
Thea Rae Whalley, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 16 October at 19:23, weighing 6lb 14, to Arron Whalley and Amber Wormwell, of Longridge
4. Louie-George Metcalfe
Louie-George Metcalfe, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 17 October at 19:30, weighing 6lb 15, to Leeanne and Ryan Metcalfe, of Burnley
