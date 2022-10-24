News you can trust since 1886
Meet some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in October

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some of Preston's newest October residents and their proud parents.

By Emma Downey
5 minutes ago

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital over the past week.

1. Margo Ironside Everson

Margo Ironside Everson, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 18 October at 07:11, weighing 8lb 15, to Hayley Holden and Daniel Everson, of Forton

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Beatrix Georgina Bingham-Kirkland

Beatrix Georgina Bingham-Kirkland, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 17 October at 11:15, weighing 6lb 2, to Michael Kirkland and Anastasia Bingham-Kirklan, of Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Thea Rae Whalley

Thea Rae Whalley, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 16 October at 19:23, weighing 6lb 14, to Arron Whalley and Amber Wormwell, of Longridge

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Louie-George Metcalfe

Louie-George Metcalfe, born at Royal Preston Hospital on the 17 October at 19:30, weighing 6lb 15, to Leeanne and Ryan Metcalfe, of Burnley

Photo: Neil Cross

