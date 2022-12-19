News you can trust since 1886
Meet some of the beautiful bundles of joy born at Royal Preston Hospital in November and December

We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.

By Andy Moffatt
4 minutes ago

Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this week.

1. Hudson William Wright

Hudson William Wright born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 20, at 12:26, weighing 8lb 9, to Jade Morris and Shaun Wright, of Buckshaw Village

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Rory James Whiteside

Rory James Whiteside, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 5 December, at 15:45, weighing 6lb 4 oz, to Sean and Colette Whiteside, of Wrea Green

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Noah Earlam

Noah Earlam, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 6 December, at 11:00, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Laura Earlam, of Leyland

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Ameya Sudarsanan

Ameya, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 6 December, at 1:30, weighing 3.208kg, to Praseen and Sunithamol Sudarsanan, of Chorley

Photo: Neil Cross

Preston