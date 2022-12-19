We visited Royal Preston Hospital to capture some Preston's newest residents and their proud parents.
Here are nine wonderful pictures of some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital this week.
1. Hudson William Wright
Hudson William Wright born at Royal Preston Hospital, on November 20, at 12:26, weighing 8lb 9, to Jade Morris and Shaun Wright, of Buckshaw Village
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Rory James Whiteside
Rory James Whiteside, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 5 December, at 15:45, weighing 6lb 4 oz, to Sean and Colette Whiteside, of Wrea Green
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Noah Earlam
Noah Earlam, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 6 December, at 11:00, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Laura Earlam, of Leyland
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Ameya Sudarsanan
Ameya, born at Royal Preston Hospital, on 6 December, at 1:30, weighing 3.208kg, to Praseen and Sunithamol Sudarsanan, of Chorley
Photo: Neil Cross