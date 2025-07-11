Meet some beautiful bouncing July babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Jul 2025, 09:08 BST
A new batch of adorable July newborns have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 5 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.

Alexander Oldfield, born July 6 at 10.47am, weighing 9lb 1oz to Rachel and Jamie Oldfield from Preston.

1. Alexander Oldfield

Alexander Oldfield, born July 6 at 10.47am, weighing 9lb 1oz to Rachel and Jamie Oldfield from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

River Natalia Tripp, born July 6 at 9.29am weighing 6lb 12oz to Georgia Tripp from Preston.

2. River Natalia Tripp

River Natalia Tripp, born July 6 at 9.29am weighing 6lb 12oz to Georgia Tripp from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sophia Graham, born July 7 at 04.06am, weighing 9lb 6oz to Tom and Becca from Preston.

3. Sophia Graham

Sophia Graham, born July 7 at 04.06am, weighing 9lb 6oz to Tom and Becca from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sophia Jacqueline McPher, born July 6 at 9.26am, weighing 7lb 2oz to Cameron and Bexs from Preston.

4. Sophia Jacqueline McPher

Sophia Jacqueline McPher, born July 6 at 9.26am, weighing 7lb 2oz to Cameron and Bexs from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

