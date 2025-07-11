Take a look at 5 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.
1. Alexander Oldfield
Alexander Oldfield, born July 6 at 10.47am, weighing 9lb 1oz to Rachel and Jamie Oldfield from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. River Natalia Tripp
River Natalia Tripp, born July 6 at 9.29am weighing 6lb 12oz to Georgia Tripp from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Sophia Graham
Sophia Graham, born July 7 at 04.06am, weighing 9lb 6oz to Tom and Becca from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Sophia Jacqueline McPher
Sophia Jacqueline McPher, born July 6 at 9.26am, weighing 7lb 2oz to Cameron and Bexs from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
