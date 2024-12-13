Meet some babies born just before New Year's at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 13th Dec 2024, 11:01 BST
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 09:27 BST
The month of December brought some exciting new adorable additions to Royal Preston Hospital from Christmas week to New Year’s.

Some babies couldn’t wait to enter the world to say hello throughout the festive month!

Take a look back at the adorable bunch as we enter a new year.

Baby Sharples pictured with sister Charlotte, four, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 29 at 02:05am, weighing 5lb 12oz, to Stephen and Carly Sharples from Euxton.

1. Baby Sharples

Baby Sharples pictured with sister Charlotte, four, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 29 at 02:05am, weighing 5lb 12oz, to Stephen and Carly Sharples from Euxton. Photo: Neil Cross

Arlo-Finley Moyles, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 29 at 09:05, weighing 6lb, to Josh Moyles and Ellie Gifford from Preston.

2. Arlo-Finley Moyles

Arlo-Finley Moyles, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 29 at 09:05, weighing 6lb, to Josh Moyles and Ellie Gifford from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Bobby Paul McCarney, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 28 at 12:02pm weighing 5lb 15oz, to Aidan and Louisa McCarney from Penwortham.

3. Bobby Paul McCarney

Bobby Paul McCarney, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 28 at 12:02pm weighing 5lb 15oz, to Aidan and Louisa McCarney from Penwortham. Photo: Neil Cross

Christmas Day baby Daisy Bleasdale, born at 12.12am weighing 6lb 2oz to Hannah and Mike Bleasdale from Preston.

4. Daisy Bleasdale

Christmas Day baby Daisy Bleasdale, born at 12.12am weighing 6lb 2oz to Hannah and Mike Bleasdale from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

