Some babies couldn’t wait to enter the world to say hello throughout the festive month!
Take a look back at the adorable bunch as we enter a new year.
1. Baby Sharples
Baby Sharples pictured with sister Charlotte, four, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 29 at 02:05am, weighing 5lb 12oz, to Stephen and Carly Sharples from Euxton. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Arlo-Finley Moyles
Arlo-Finley Moyles, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 29 at 09:05, weighing 6lb, to Josh Moyles and Ellie Gifford from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Bobby Paul McCarney
Bobby Paul McCarney, born at Royal Preston Hospital on December 28 at 12:02pm weighing 5lb 15oz, to Aidan and Louisa McCarney from Penwortham. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Daisy Bleasdale
Christmas Day baby Daisy Bleasdale, born at 12.12am weighing 6lb 2oz to Hannah and Mike Bleasdale from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
