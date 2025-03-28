Meet some adorable March babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:06 BST
As the month of spring draws to a close some more adorable newborns wanted to say hello at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Francesca Byrne and Gabriella Joy Holderness.

Francesca Byrne, born March 23, at 7.08am, weighing 8lb 9oz, to Abigail Byrne and Luke Hornby from Preston.

1. Francesca Byrne

Francesca Byrne, born March 23, at 7.08am, weighing 8lb 9oz, to Abigail Byrne and Luke Hornby from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Noor Diwan, born March 20, at 6.48am, weighing 3.150kg, to Samira Banu and Sohilbhai Diwan from Preston.

2. Noor Diwan

Noor Diwan, born March 20, at 6.48am, weighing 3.150kg, to Samira Banu and Sohilbhai Diwan from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Gabriella Joy Holderness, born March 23, at 11.03am, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Kimberley and Andrew Holderness from Leyland.

3. Gabriella Joy Holderness

Gabriella Joy Holderness, born March 23, at 11.03am, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Kimberley and Andrew Holderness from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

Nico Wilson, born March 23, at 9.36pm, weighing 8lb 3oz, to Charlie and Martin Wilson from Preston.

4. Nico Wilson

Nico Wilson, born March 23, at 9.36pm, weighing 8lb 3oz, to Charlie and Martin Wilson from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

News you can trust since 1886
