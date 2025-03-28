Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Francesca Byrne and Gabriella Joy Holderness.
1. Francesca Byrne
Francesca Byrne, born March 23, at 7.08am, weighing 8lb 9oz, to Abigail Byrne and Luke Hornby from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Noor Diwan
Noor Diwan, born March 20, at 6.48am, weighing 3.150kg, to Samira Banu and Sohilbhai Diwan from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Gabriella Joy Holderness
Gabriella Joy Holderness, born March 23, at 11.03am, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Kimberley and Andrew Holderness from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Nico Wilson
Nico Wilson, born March 23, at 9.36pm, weighing 8lb 3oz, to Charlie and Martin Wilson from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
