Meet some adorable March babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:11 BST
It’s the month of spring and some more adorable newborns at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Presley Hargraves and Ayra Ahmed.

Presley Hargraves, born March 1 at 10.46pm weighing 8lb 14oz, to Abi Hargraves from Preston.

1. Presley Hargraves

Presley Hargraves, born March 1 at 10.46pm weighing 8lb 14oz, to Abi Hargraves from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Victor Murphy, born March 2 at 5.04am weighing 9lb 2oz, to Jessica and Stuart Murphy from Preston.

2. Victor Murphy

Victor Murphy, born March 2 at 5.04am weighing 9lb 2oz, to Jessica and Stuart Murphy from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Keana Desoer, born March 3 at 2.35am weighing 7lb 5oz, to Leonie Wilkinson and Reece Desoer from Preston.

3. Keana Desoer

Keana Desoer, born March 3 at 2.35am weighing 7lb 5oz, to Leonie Wilkinson and Reece Desoer from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Edith Sutton, born March 2 at 9.58am weighing 7lb 20z, to Alice and Mike Sutton from Leyland.

4. Edith Sutton

Edith Sutton, born March 2 at 9.58am weighing 7lb 20z, to Alice and Mike Sutton from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

