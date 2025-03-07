Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Presley Hargraves and Ayra Ahmed.
1. Presley Hargraves
Presley Hargraves, born March 1 at 10.46pm weighing 8lb 14oz, to Abi Hargraves from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Victor Murphy
Victor Murphy, born March 2 at 5.04am weighing 9lb 2oz, to Jessica and Stuart Murphy from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Keana Desoer
Keana Desoer, born March 3 at 2.35am weighing 7lb 5oz, to Leonie Wilkinson and Reece Desoer from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Edith Sutton
Edith Sutton, born March 2 at 9.58am weighing 7lb 20z, to Alice and Mike Sutton from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
