As we have goodbye to February, take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Scarlette-Louise and Harry Stephen James Fish.
1. Harry Stephen James Fish
Harry Stephen James Fish, born February 16 at 11.46 weighing 6lb 9oz, to Lucy and Ben Fish from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Scarlette-Louise
Scarlette-Louise, born February 16 at 02.25 weighing 5lb 5oz, to Tamara Hawksworth and Kyle Cox from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Finley George Sumner
Finley George Sumner, born February 14 at 11.07 weighing 6lb 12oz, to Stacey and Corey Sumner from Blackburn. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Adam Lloyd Hooper
Adam Lloyd Hooper, born February 17 at 06.30 weighing 7lb 11oz, to Gina and Adam Hooper from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
