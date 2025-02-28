Meet some adorable February babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:08 BST
February brought some adorable newborns to Royal Preston Hospital.

As we have goodbye to February, take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Scarlette-Louise and Harry Stephen James Fish.

Harry Stephen James Fish, born February 16 at 11.46 weighing 6lb 9oz, to Lucy and Ben Fish from Leyland.

1. Harry Stephen James Fish

Harry Stephen James Fish, born February 16 at 11.46 weighing 6lb 9oz, to Lucy and Ben Fish from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Scarlette-Louise, born February 16 at 02.25 weighing 5lb 5oz, to Tamara Hawksworth and Kyle Cox from Preston.

2. Scarlette-Louise

Scarlette-Louise, born February 16 at 02.25 weighing 5lb 5oz, to Tamara Hawksworth and Kyle Cox from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Finley George Sumner, born February 14 at 11.07 weighing 6lb 12oz, to Stacey and Corey Sumner from Blackburn.

3. Finley George Sumner

Finley George Sumner, born February 14 at 11.07 weighing 6lb 12oz, to Stacey and Corey Sumner from Blackburn. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Adam Lloyd Hooper, born February 17 at 06.30 weighing 7lb 11oz, to Gina and Adam Hooper from Preston.

4. Adam Lloyd Hooper

Adam Lloyd Hooper, born February 17 at 06.30 weighing 7lb 11oz, to Gina and Adam Hooper from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice