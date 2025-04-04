Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including babies Larissa and Milton.
1. Primrose Maeve
Primrose Maeve, born March 29, at 8.10pm weighing 8lb 10oz to Alice and Jack, from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Rory Elliot McGuire
Rory Elliot McGuire, born March 31, at 5.03am weighing 7lb 7oz to Lizzie and Marc from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Baby Milton
Baby Milton, born March 31, at 2.07am weighing 9lb 7oz to Erin & Christian Milton from Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Arley James Casson
Arley James Casson, born March 30, at 5.18pm weighing 7lb 15oz to Luke & Naomi Casson, from Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
