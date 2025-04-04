Baby Larissa, born March 28, at 10.29am weighing 8lb 4oz to Grace and Rhys ffrom Preston.Baby Larissa, born March 28, at 10.29am weighing 8lb 4oz to Grace and Rhys ffrom Preston.
Baby Larissa, born March 28, at 10.29am weighing 8lb 4oz to Grace and Rhys ffrom Preston.

Meet some adorable babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
As we enter a new month we take a look back at the last adorable babies to be born at Royal Preston Hospital in March.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including babies Larissa and Milton.

Primrose Maeve, born March 29, at 8.10pm weighing 8lb 10oz to Alice and Jack, from Preston.

1. Primrose Maeve

Primrose Maeve, born March 29, at 8.10pm weighing 8lb 10oz to Alice and Jack, from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Rory Elliot McGuire, born March 31, at 5.03am weighing 7lb 7oz to Lizzie and Marc from Preston.

2. Rory Elliot McGuire

Rory Elliot McGuire, born March 31, at 5.03am weighing 7lb 7oz to Lizzie and Marc from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Baby Milton, born March 31, at 2.07am weighing 9lb 7oz to Erin & Christian Milton from Chorley.

3. Baby Milton

Baby Milton, born March 31, at 2.07am weighing 9lb 7oz to Erin & Christian Milton from Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Arley James Casson, born March 30, at 5.18pm weighing 7lb 15oz to Luke & Naomi Casson, from Chorley.

4. Arley James Casson

Arley James Casson, born March 30, at 5.18pm weighing 7lb 15oz to Luke & Naomi Casson, from Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice