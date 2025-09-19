Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.
1. Etta Jade and Effie Jane
Etta Jade and Effie Jane, born September 13 at 7.37pm and 8pm, weighing 5lb 7oz and 5lb 9oz to Gabriella Purnell and Anthony Ironfield from Eccleston, Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Baby Sharan
Baby Sharan, born September 14 at 4am, weighing 2.02kg to Sharan Kumar and Nismal Aswin from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Baby Whittaker
Baby Whittaker, born September 14, at 11.34pm, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Nathan and Olivia Whittaker from Chipping. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Theodor
Theodor, born on September 4, at 6.15am weighing 8lb 15oz to Nerijus Barcas and Katerina Tumasova from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard