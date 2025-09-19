Meet seven gorgeous September babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Sep 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
The stork has arrived at Royal Preston Hospital and brought with it some cute baby bundles.

Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.

Etta Jade and Effie Jane, born September 13 at 7.37pm and 8pm, weighing 5lb 7oz and 5lb 9oz to Gabriella Purnell and Anthony Ironfield from Eccleston, Chorley.

1. Etta Jade and Effie Jane

Etta Jade and Effie Jane, born September 13 at 7.37pm and 8pm, weighing 5lb 7oz and 5lb 9oz to Gabriella Purnell and Anthony Ironfield from Eccleston, Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Baby Sharan, born September 14 at 4am, weighing 2.02kg to Sharan Kumar and Nismal Aswin from Preston.

2. Baby Sharan

Baby Sharan, born September 14 at 4am, weighing 2.02kg to Sharan Kumar and Nismal Aswin from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Baby Whittaker, born September 14, at 11.34pm, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Nathan and Olivia Whittaker from Chipping.

3. Baby Whittaker

Baby Whittaker, born September 14, at 11.34pm, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Nathan and Olivia Whittaker from Chipping. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Theodor, born on September 4, at 6.15am weighing 8lb 15oz to Nerijus Barcas and Katerina Tumasova from Preston.

4. Theodor

Theodor, born on September 4, at 6.15am weighing 8lb 15oz to Nerijus Barcas and Katerina Tumasova from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice