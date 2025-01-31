Meet seven gorgeous January 2025 babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 31st Jan 2025, 11:31 BST
As we settle into 2025 the New Year has already brought with it some adorable newborns.

As we enter a new month this weekend take a look at some bouncing babies born in January at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at this week’s seven adorable new additions.

Edward Stewart-Lynskey, born January 26 at 12.17 weighing 6lb 1oz to Christie Stewart and Steven Lynskey from Ingol.

Edward Stewart-Lynskey

Edward Stewart-Lynskey, born January 26 at 12.17 weighing 6lb 1oz to Christie Stewart and Steven Lynskey from Ingol. Photo: Neil Cross

Rhea-Mae, born January 27 at 6.25 weighing 8lb 7oz to Bethany Killeen and Lukas from Fishwick.

Rhea-Mae

Rhea-Mae, born January 27 at 6.25 weighing 8lb 7oz to Bethany Killeen and Lukas from Fishwick. Photo: Neil Cross

Alifa Ahamadi, born January 24 at 7.18 weighing 2.58kg to Fathima Bano and Vali Uddin from Preston.

Alifa Ahamadi

Alifa Ahamadi, born January 24 at 7.18 weighing 2.58kg to Fathima Bano and Vali Uddin from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Alizah Susan Febin, born January 24 at 4.24 weighing 3.100kg to Febin M. Abraham and Abiya C Saji from Ashton.

Alizah Susan Febin

Alizah Susan Febin, born January 24 at 4.24 weighing 3.100kg to Febin M. Abraham and Abiya C Saji from Ashton. Photo: Neil Cross

