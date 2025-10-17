Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.
1. Oscar William McClean
Oscar William McClean, born October 12 at 6.51am, 7lb 14oz, to Stephanie Bradley and Jonathon McClean from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Yaqub Ahmed
Yaqub Ahmed, born October 12 at 6.51pm, 3070g to Belal Ahmed and Farzama Seema from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Arthur James Dunn
Arthur James Dunn, born October 12 at 1.54pm, 5lb 9oz, to Tiffany Stirland and Ellis Dunn from Coppull. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Zach David John Walker
Zach David John Walker, born October 11 at 5.56pm, 9lb 3oz to Rachel and Josh Walker from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross