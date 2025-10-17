Meet seven adorable October babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

The stork has arrived at Royal Preston Hospital and brought with it some cute little pumpkins for October.

Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.

1. Oscar William McClean

Oscar William McClean, born October 12 at 6.51am, 7lb 14oz, to Stephanie Bradley and Jonathon McClean from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

2. Yaqub Ahmed

Yaqub Ahmed, born October 12 at 6.51pm, 3070g to Belal Ahmed and Farzama Seema from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Arthur James Dunn

Arthur James Dunn, born October 12 at 1.54pm, 5lb 9oz, to Tiffany Stirland and Ellis Dunn from Coppull. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Zach David John Walker

Zach David John Walker, born October 11 at 5.56pm, 9lb 3oz to Rachel and Josh Walker from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

