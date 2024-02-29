News you can trust since 1886
Leap Year baby Jacqueline Dodgson from Blackpool is the oldest 21-year-old in Lancashire

Jacqueline, is really 84 today but because she was born in a Leap Year, she has only celebrated her actual birthday 21 times.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Feb 2024, 11:25 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 12:05 GMT
Meet Leap Year baby Jacqueline Dodgson who is the oldest 21-year-old in Lancashire.

The South Shore resident has celebrated her 21st birthday - again!

She was born in Derby on February 29, 1940, and as she grew up Jacqueline got used to celebrating her birthday on February 28, until her 'real' birthday came around again.

She said: "I've been looking forward to my birthday - and when I say I'm 21 I'm telling the truth, aren't I?"

Jacqueline, who struggles with mobility and is a widow, has been celebrating with her carer.

