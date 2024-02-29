Leap Year baby Jacqueline Dodgson from Blackpool is the oldest 21-year-old in Lancashire
Meet Leap Year baby Jacqueline Dodgson who is the oldest 21-year-old in Lancashire.
The South Shore resident has celebrated her 21st birthday - again!
Jacqueline, is really 84 today but because she was born in a Leap Year, she has only celebrated her actual birthday 21 times.
She was born in Derby on February 29, 1940, and as she grew up Jacqueline got used to celebrating her birthday on February 28, until her 'real' birthday came around again.
She said: "I've been looking forward to my birthday - and when I say I'm 21 I'm telling the truth, aren't I?"
Jacqueline, who struggles with mobility and is a widow, has been celebrating with her carer.