Richie Leak wasn’t given much chance of taking the bareknuckle championship from Dan Podmore in front of 1,700 fight fans in Wolverhampton on Saturday night.
Leak stepped in at short notice after a late pull out. He had lost his previous fight and started a huge underdog against the defending champion from Birmingham.
Leak was cut and rocked in a one-sided opening round and went on to knock out Podmore in the third of a ‘Rocky’ fight that left ringsiders open mouthed.
The new champion said he would celebrate afterwards with “a large beer.”
