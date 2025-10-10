Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.
1. Lyra and Flick Falconer
Lyra and Flick Falconer, born October 2 at 17.15 and 17.14, weighing 4lb3oz and 3lb13oz, to Amber and Mike Falconer from Haslingden. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Chamchani
Baby Chamchani, born October 6 at 03.59, weighing 2800g to Indraja Pragada and Venkata Chamchani from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Connie Belle Beaumont
Connie Belle Beaumont, born October 6 at 8.47am, weighing 9lb3oz, to Lisa and Joe Beaumont from Longridge. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Oscar James Reynolds
Oscar James Reynolds, born October 5 at 11.50am, weighing 8lb15oz, to Leanne Fazackerley and Liam Reynolds from Lostock Hall. Photo: Neil Cross