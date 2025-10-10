Meet four adorable October babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Oct 2025, 09:35 BST
The stork has arrived at Royal Preston Hospital and brought with it some cute little pumpkins for October.

Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.

Lyra and Flick Falconer, born October 2 at 17.15 and 17.14, weighing 4lb3oz and 3lb13oz, to Amber and Mike Falconer from Haslingden. Photo: Neil Cross

Baby Chamchani, born October 6 at 03.59, weighing 2800g to Indraja Pragada and Venkata Chamchani from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Connie Belle Beaumont, born October 6 at 8.47am, weighing 9lb3oz, to Lisa and Joe Beaumont from Longridge. Photo: Neil Cross

Oscar James Reynolds, born October 5 at 11.50am, weighing 8lb15oz, to Leanne Fazackerley and Liam Reynolds from Lostock Hall. Photo: Neil Cross

