Meet eight adorable October babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:15 BST
The stork has arrived at Royal Preston Hospital and brought with it some cute little pumpkins for October.

Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.

Ruby Higginson, born October 19 at 12.45, weighing 7lb 4oz, to Chloe Baker and Matthew Higginson from Chorley.

1. Ruby Higginson

Baby Gilvear, born October 19, at 9.43am, weighing 7lb 2oz , to Grace and Ashley Gilvear from Leyland.

2. Baby Gilvear

Oakle,y born October 17, at 10.18pm, weighing 6lb 8oz , to Samantha Hurles from Preston.

3. Oakley

Orla Sage Doherty, born October 19, at 11.21, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Lora Jamieson and Terry Doherty from Whittle-le-Woods.

4. Orla Sage Doherty

