Meet some adorable new additions to Preston Royal Hospital’s maternity unit.
1. Ruby Higginson
Ruby Higginson, born October 19 at 12.45, weighing 7lb 4oz, to Chloe Baker and Matthew Higginson from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Gilvear
Baby Gilvear, born October 19, at 9.43am, weighing 7lb 2oz , to Grace and Ashley Gilvear from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Oakley
Oakle,y born October 17, at 10.18pm, weighing 6lb 8oz , to Samantha Hurles from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Orla Sage Doherty
Orla Sage Doherty, born October 19, at 11.21, weighing 7lb 5oz, to Lora Jamieson and Terry Doherty from Whittle-le-Woods. Photo: Neil Cross