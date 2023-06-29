Two lads from Chorley have formed half of a Beatles tribute band which is leaving excited fans flocking to the Cavern Club in Liverpool every week to watch them perform.

Beatles Complete, which comprises of Tom Marrow, 19, (Ringo Starr) and George Baldwin, 20, (John Lennon) who are both from Chorley, and Joe Patrick, 16, (Paul McCartney) and Max Robinson, 19, (George Harrison), both from Crosby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quartet perform every Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon at the world-famous club singing much loved Beatles songs such as Help and Let It Be and are one of the youngest artists to gain residency.

The band made their debut performance in International Beatleweek 2021 at the Cavern and have been performing there regularly ever since. Max and Joe met in 2020 with George and Tom joining them in 2021 to complete the line-up. In a short period of time, they have made a name for themselves and have begun to play at theatres and venues around the country as well as a few international dates.

They began in 2020 with Max and Joe after Joe spotted an ad to start the band while purchasing a Hofner violin bass at his local music store. A year later, George (ex LIPA) who also does theatre work and bar manager Tom joined as John and Ringo.

Speaking to the Post, Tom said: “Me and George have known each other from school as we both went to St Michael's in Chorley. We played Beatleweek 2021 when Covid prevented international bands from playing aged 14-18, and then we got asked back and we started the residency.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band, who have appeared on the BBC and TV in Japan and the Netherlandswill also be playing a gig on Friday, July 21, at the Cunliffe Hall in Chorley and then a show at Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall on Friday, September 29.