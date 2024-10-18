Spring, summer and autumn has brought many baby boys and girls.
Take a look at some gorgeous October babies.
1. Ziggy Juniper Ellis
Ziggy Juniper Ellis, born October 14, at 12.51am weighing 7lb 11oz to Peter and Ayesha from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Thomas Colin Bates
Thomas Colin Bates, born October 11, at 12.39pm weighing 8lb 7oz to Michelle and Daniel Bates from Lostock Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Clarissa Onuoha
Clarissa Onuoha, born October 11, at 3.07pm weighing 5lb 3oz to Chigozie and Chantell from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Jacob Alexander Smith
Jacob Alexander Smith, born on October 13, at 7.59am weighing 6lb 12oz to Ben and Joanne from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard