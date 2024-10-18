Meet 9 adorable October babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:39 BST
Royal Preston Hospital has welcomed some cute tiny bundles of joy into the world over the past 10 months.

Spring, summer and autumn has brought many baby boys and girls.

Take a look at some gorgeous October babies.

Ziggy Juniper Ellis, born October 14, at 12.51am weighing 7lb 11oz to Peter and Ayesha from Preston.

1. Ziggy Juniper Ellis

Ziggy Juniper Ellis, born October 14, at 12.51am weighing 7lb 11oz to Peter and Ayesha from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Thomas Colin Bates, born October 11, at 12.39pm weighing 8lb 7oz to Michelle and Daniel Bates from Lostock Hall.

2. Thomas Colin Bates

Thomas Colin Bates, born October 11, at 12.39pm weighing 8lb 7oz to Michelle and Daniel Bates from Lostock Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Clarissa Onuoha, born October 11, at 3.07pm weighing 5lb 3oz to Chigozie and Chantell from Preston.

3. Clarissa Onuoha

Clarissa Onuoha, born October 11, at 3.07pm weighing 5lb 3oz to Chigozie and Chantell from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jacob Alexander Smith, born on October 13, at 7.59am weighing 6lb 12oz to Ben and Joanne from Preston.

4. Jacob Alexander Smith

Jacob Alexander Smith, born on October 13, at 7.59am weighing 6lb 12oz to Ben and Joanne from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

