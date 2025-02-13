With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
A variety of dog breeds and cats of all ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
Take a look at gorgeous Tank the dog and beautiful Shaun the cat and their furry friends who would love nothing more than a loving home.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Shelley
Shelley is a confident two-year-old female Domestic Short Hair. She came into RSPCA care after being found as a stray but this sweet girl has since settled in very quickly in the centre and is ready to find the loving home she deserves. She loves to play with a flirt pole and chase soft toys and would suit a home with no dogs, but could potentially live with a calm cat that would match her temperament. Shelley can live with cat savvy children at primary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Tank
Tank is a two-year-old Great Dane cross aka Big friendly Giant. This wonderful boy came into RSPCA care after being abandoned and suffering with bad cherry eye but he's fully recovered and finally looking healthy. He is looking for a home with with experience of large breeds, secondary schoolchildren that are dog savvy, a compatible dog but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Shaun
Shaun is a beautiful three-year-old Domestic short-haired male who enjoys head rubs and strokes. Evening zoomies are a regular event, and he will miaow repeatedly to ask for a play. This gentle soul is looking for a home as the only animal and can live with cat savvy children 14+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Freya
Freya is a gorgeous, sweet two-year-old Labrador cross. She is an extremely friendly girl who loves a soft toy and will come wiggling over to show them off to everyone! Freya is cheeky when it comes to food in a way that would differ to your usual Lab, she can be quite picky and doesn’t usually take treats. She would much rather prefer toys over food at the moment and is extremely playful! Freya is looking for a loving home who can give her the exercise, as well as the cuddles and attention she needs. Freya can live with children of primary school age that are dog savvy. Freya could live with a compatible dog but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston