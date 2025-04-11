Meet 8 adorably cute April babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:54 BST
It’s April which means a lot of cute newborn babies at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at eight gorgeous newborns including ?

Baby Mila, born April 6 at 12.30pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Lauren and Jamie Stretton from Chorley.

1. Baby Mila

Baby Mila, born April 6 at 12.30pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Lauren and Jamie Stretton from Chorley. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Rico, born April 4 at 6.39am, weighing 6lb 6oz, to Elisha Boylan and Sebastian Hall from Chorley.

2. Baby Rico

Baby Rico, born April 4 at 6.39am, weighing 6lb 6oz, to Elisha Boylan and Sebastian Hall from Chorley. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Phoebe Barbara, born April 2 at 12.49pm, weighing 8lb 1oz, to Danielle and Paul Halliwell from Preston.

3. Baby Phoebe Barbara

Baby Phoebe Barbara, born April 2 at 12.49pm, weighing 8lb 1oz, to Danielle and Paul Halliwell from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Baby Ezra, born April 1 at 6.46pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Fleur Buckley and Nathan Longmire from Leyland.

4. Baby Ezra

Baby Ezra, born April 1 at 6.46pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Fleur Buckley and Nathan Longmire from Leyland. Photo: Michelle Adamson

