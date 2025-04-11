Take a look at eight gorgeous newborns including ?
1. Baby Mila
Baby Mila, born April 6 at 12.30pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Lauren and Jamie Stretton from Chorley. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Baby Rico
Baby Rico, born April 4 at 6.39am, weighing 6lb 6oz, to Elisha Boylan and Sebastian Hall from Chorley. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Baby Phoebe Barbara
Baby Phoebe Barbara, born April 2 at 12.49pm, weighing 8lb 1oz, to Danielle and Paul Halliwell from Preston. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Baby Ezra
Baby Ezra, born April 1 at 6.46pm, weighing 7lb 12oz, to Fleur Buckley and Nathan Longmire from Leyland. Photo: Michelle Adamson
