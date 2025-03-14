Meet 8 adorable March babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 14th Mar 2025, 08:25 BST
It’s the month of spring and some more adorable newborns at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Harry Frederick Eastwood and Mabel Rose Nibin.

Harry Frederick Eastwood, born March 9, at 17.39, weighing 6lb 2oz, to Lucy and James Eastwood from Fulwood.

1. Harry Frederick Eastwood

Harry Frederick Eastwood, born March 9, at 17.39, weighing 6lb 2oz, to Lucy and James Eastwood from Fulwood. Photo: Neil Cross

Mylee-Rose Donnelly Helm, born March 7, at 23.59, weighing 8lb, to Courtney Donnelly and Taylor Helm from Much Hoole.

2. Mylee-Rose Donnelly Helm

Mylee-Rose Donnelly Helm, born March 7, at 23.59, weighing 8lb, to Courtney Donnelly and Taylor Helm from Much Hoole. Photo: Neil Cross

Mabel Rose Nibin, born March 7, at 14.41, weighing 3270g, to Rista Tomy and Nibin Thomas from Preston.

3. Mabel Rose Nibin

Mabel Rose Nibin, born March 7, at 14.41, weighing 3270g, to Rista Tomy and Nibin Thomas from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Dottie Willaims, born March 9, at 13.32, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Sioned Morris and Alastair Williams from Hambleton.

4. Dottie Willaims

Dottie Willaims, born March 9, at 13.32, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Sioned Morris and Alastair Williams from Hambleton. Photo: Neil Cross

