Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Harry Frederick Eastwood and Mabel Rose Nibin.
1. Harry Frederick Eastwood
Harry Frederick Eastwood, born March 9, at 17.39, weighing 6lb 2oz, to Lucy and James Eastwood from Fulwood. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Mylee-Rose Donnelly Helm
Mylee-Rose Donnelly Helm, born March 7, at 23.59, weighing 8lb, to Courtney Donnelly and Taylor Helm from Much Hoole. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Mabel Rose Nibin
Mabel Rose Nibin, born March 7, at 14.41, weighing 3270g, to Rista Tomy and Nibin Thomas from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Dottie Willaims
Dottie Willaims, born March 9, at 13.32, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Sioned Morris and Alastair Williams from Hambleton. Photo: Neil Cross