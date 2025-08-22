Meet 7 beautiful bouncing August babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
A new batch of adorable newborns have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital – and we have their pics!

Take a look at 7 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.

Baby Luca, born unexpectedly on August 8 at 1.05pm, weighing 5lb 14oz to Chloe Lofthouse and Mike Evans from Garstang.

1. Baby Luca

Baby Luca, born unexpectedly on August 8 at 1.05pm, weighing 5lb 14oz to Chloe Lofthouse and Mike Evans from Garstang. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Myles Liam Hamilton, born August 16 at 3.44pm weighing 9lb 2oz to Michelle Dalziel and Liam Hamilton from Ashton.

2. Myles Liam Hamilton

Myles Liam Hamilton, born August 16 at 3.44pm weighing 9lb 2oz to Michelle Dalziel and Liam Hamilton from Ashton. Photo: Daniel Martino

Udrea Selema Anays Nikol, born on August 19 at 1.19pm weighing 6lb 9oz to Udrea Antonio Eugen and Croitoru Lorena Costinela from Preston.

3. Udrea Selema Anays Nikol

Udrea Selema Anays Nikol, born on August 19 at 1.19pm weighing 6lb 9oz to Udrea Antonio Eugen and Croitoru Lorena Costinela from Preston. Photo: Daniel Martino

Baby Violet, born August 10 at 11.18am, weighing 7lb 7oz, to Hannah and Graham Caldwell from Grimsargh.

4. Baby Violet

Baby Violet, born August 10 at 11.18am, weighing 7lb 7oz, to Hannah and Graham Caldwell from Grimsargh. Photo: Michelle Adamson

