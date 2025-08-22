Take a look at 7 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.
1. Baby Luca
Baby Luca, born unexpectedly on August 8 at 1.05pm, weighing 5lb 14oz to Chloe Lofthouse and Mike Evans from Garstang. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Myles Liam Hamilton
Myles Liam Hamilton, born August 16 at 3.44pm weighing 9lb 2oz to Michelle Dalziel and Liam Hamilton from Ashton. Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Udrea Selema Anays Nikol
Udrea Selema Anays Nikol, born on August 19 at 1.19pm weighing 6lb 9oz to Udrea Antonio Eugen and Croitoru Lorena Costinela from Preston. Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Baby Violet
Baby Violet, born August 10 at 11.18am, weighing 7lb 7oz, to Hannah and Graham Caldwell from Grimsargh. Photo: Michelle Adamson