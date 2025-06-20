Take a look at 6 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.
1. Elijah Quinn
Elijah Quinn, born June 21 at 6.12pm, weighing 9lb 8oz to Tom and Katie Quinn from Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Teddy James Davis
Teddy James Davis, born June 22 at 1.11pm, weighing 8lb 13oz to Shannon Davis from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Zeke Ian Cecil
Zeke Ian Cecil, born June 22 at 1.56pm, weighing 6lb 4oz to Cecil and Jasmine from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Bonnie Mae Cockerill
Bonnie Mae Cockerill, born June 22 at 11.17am, weighing 8lb 3oz to Matthew & Dana Cockerill from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard