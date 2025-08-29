Take a look at 6 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to put a smile on your face.
1. Vincent Godkin
Vincent Godkin, born August 24 at 04.32 weighing 7lb 11oz, to Kerry Smith and Scott Godkin from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Chimeremeze Ochieze
Chimeremeze Ochieze, born August 24 at 20.30, weighing 4440g, to Kyrian and Chinwendu from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Mohammed Musa Dar
Mohammed Musa Dar, born August 24 at 04.31, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Sidrah Chaudhary and Tahir Dar from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Baby Turkmen
Baby Turkmen, born August 25 at 03.30 weighing 3570g, to Natalie and Emre Turkmen from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross