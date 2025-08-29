Meet 6 beautiful bouncing August babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
Before we wave goodbye to August, a new batch of adorable newborns have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 6 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to put a smile on your face.

Vincent Godkin, born August 24 at 04.32 weighing 7lb 11oz, to Kerry Smith and Scott Godkin from Preston.

1. Vincent Godkin

Vincent Godkin, born August 24 at 04.32 weighing 7lb 11oz, to Kerry Smith and Scott Godkin from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Chimeremeze Ochieze, born August 24 at 20.30, weighing 4440g, to Kyrian and Chinwendu from Preston.

2. Chimeremeze Ochieze

Chimeremeze Ochieze, born August 24 at 20.30, weighing 4440g, to Kyrian and Chinwendu from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Mohammed Musa Dar, born August 24 at 04.31, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Sidrah Chaudhary and Tahir Dar from Preston.

3. Mohammed Musa Dar

Mohammed Musa Dar, born August 24 at 04.31, weighing 8lb 6oz, to Sidrah Chaudhary and Tahir Dar from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Baby Turkmen, born August 25 at 03.30 weighing 3570g, to Natalie and Emre Turkmen from Preston.

4. Baby Turkmen

Baby Turkmen, born August 25 at 03.30 weighing 3570g, to Natalie and Emre Turkmen from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice