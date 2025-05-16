Meet 6 adorable babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 16th May 2025, 08:41 BST
We’re halfway through May which means more gorgeous babies have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 6 gorgeous babies to brighten up your day.

1. Rory Heginbotham

Rory Heginbotham, born May 12, at 00.00, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Sam and Will Heginbotham from Coppull. Photo: Neil Cross

2. Bonnie Emelia Matthews

Bonnie Emelia Matthews, born May 12, at 2.28am, weighing 7lb 6oz, to Delphine Sculthorpe and Will Matthews from Fulwood. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Geoffrey Ajibola

Geoffrey Ajibola, born May 11, at 6.50pm, weighing 3.7kg, to Sherif and Busayo Adewale from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Baby Iqbal

Baby Iqbal, born May 11, at 1.55pm, weighing 3.7kg, to Hammad Hassan and Aqsa Iqbal from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

