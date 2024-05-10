Take a look at 16 wonderful pictures of some of the latest gorgeous newborns.
1. Norah Harriet Gerrard
Norah Harriet Gerrard, born May 5 at 19.42, weighing 7lb 2oz, to Kiera and Phil Gerrard from Hoghton. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Mabel Rose Hughes
Mabel Rose Hughes, born May 5 at 18.40, weighing 7lb 13oz, to Jessica Hyett and Gwynan Hughes from Higher Wheelton. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Harry McMullan
Harry McMullan, born May 5 at 07.55, weighing 7lb 14oz, to Melissa Hilton and Joe McMullan from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross
4. James Wiiliam Paton
James Wiiliam Paton, born oay 5 at 01.28, weighing 9lb 6oz, to Rachel and Scott Paton from Ribbleton. Photo: Neil Cross