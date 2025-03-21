Meet 13 adorable March babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Mar 2025, 09:15 BST
It’s the month of spring and some more adorable newborns at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Edith Sutton and Ayra Ahmed.

1. Edith Sutton

Edith Sutton, born March 2 at 9.58am weighing 7lb 20z, to Alice and Mike Sutton from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

2. Fergus Arden Lovell

Fergus Arden Lovell, born March 6, at 08.05, weighing 7lb 2oz, to Trudi and Bradley Lovell from Barton. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Oliver Ayoola Lasisi Salter

Oliver Ayoola Lasisi Salter, born March 6, at 12.58, weighing 9lb 2oz, to Lena Salter and Ifedolapo Lasisi from Deepdale. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Mabel Rose Nibin

Mabel Rose Nibin, born March 7, at 14.41, weighing 3270g, to Rista Tomy and Nibin Thomas from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

