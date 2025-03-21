Take a look at some of the gorgeous newborns at Royal Preston Hospital including Edith Sutton and Ayra Ahmed.
1. Edith Sutton
Edith Sutton, born March 2 at 9.58am weighing 7lb 20z, to Alice and Mike Sutton from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Fergus Arden Lovell
Fergus Arden Lovell, born March 6, at 08.05, weighing 7lb 2oz, to Trudi and Bradley Lovell from Barton. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Oliver Ayoola Lasisi Salter
Oliver Ayoola Lasisi Salter, born March 6, at 12.58, weighing 9lb 2oz, to Lena Salter and Ifedolapo Lasisi from Deepdale. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Mabel Rose Nibin
Mabel Rose Nibin, born March 7, at 14.41, weighing 3270g, to Rista Tomy and Nibin Thomas from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
