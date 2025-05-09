Take a look at 13 gorgeous babies to brighten up your day.
1. George Albert Quinn
George Albert Quinn, born April 26 at 9.33pm, weighing 7lb, to Elliot Quinn and Eleanor Andrew from Ashton. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Baby Cottam
Baby Cottam, born May 5 at 11.09am weighing 7lb 7oz, to Holly and Sam Cottam from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Baby Hamriding
Baby Hamriding, born May 6 at 3.57am weighing 6lb 9oz, to Cerridwen Louise and Rae McMurray from Whittingham. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Tobie James Phoenix
Tobie James Phoenix, born May 6 at 1.39am weighing 5lb 14oz, to Laura Phoenix from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.