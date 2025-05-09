Meet 13 adorable babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 9th May 2025, 11:26 BST
Cuteness overload alert – these adorable snaps of newborns were captured at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 13 gorgeous babies to brighten up your day.

George Albert Quinn, born April 26 at 9.33pm, weighing 7lb, to Elliot Quinn and Eleanor Andrew from Ashton. Photo: Neil Cross

Baby Cottam, born May 5 at 11.09am weighing 7lb 7oz, to Holly and Sam Cottam from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross

Baby Hamriding, born May 6 at 3.57am weighing 6lb 9oz, to Cerridwen Louise and Rae McMurray from Whittingham. Photo: Neil Cross

Tobie James Phoenix, born May 6 at 1.39am weighing 5lb 14oz, to Laura Phoenix from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

