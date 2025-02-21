Meet 12 gorgeous February babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:37 BST
A new week brings some more new additions to Royal Preston Hospital – and what an adorable bunch they are!

Take a look at 12 gorgeous new babies including Aria-Rose and Jaxon.

Ruben Andrew Dearden, born February 15 at 00.51 weighing 5lb, to Carra Dearden and Adam Whelan from Leyland.

1. Ruben Andrew Dearden

Ruben Andrew Dearden, born February 15 at 00.51 weighing 5lb, to Carra Dearden and Adam Whelan from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

Harry Stephen James Fish, born February 16 at 11.46 weighing 6lb 9oz, to Lucy and Ben Fish from Leyland.

2. Harry Stephen James Fish

Harry Stephen James Fish, born February 16 at 11.46 weighing 6lb 9oz, to Lucy and Ben Fish from Leyland. Photo: Neil Cross

Aria-Rose, born February 15 at 07.49 weighing 6lb 10oz, to Jessie Williamson and James Bennetton from Chorley.

3. Aria-Rose

Aria-Rose, born February 15 at 07.49 weighing 6lb 10oz, to Jessie Williamson and James Bennetton from Chorley. Photo: Neil Cross

Jaxson-John Joseph Barrow, born February 16 at 16.29 weighing 7lb 5oz, to Chantelle Miller and Joseph Barrow from Preston.

4. Jaxson-John Joseph Barrow

Jaxson-John Joseph Barrow, born February 16 at 16.29 weighing 7lb 5oz, to Chantelle Miller and Joseph Barrow from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

