Meet 11 of the milestone babies born in 2023 and this year's New Year's Day additions

While 2024 is officially here. We take a look back at some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in 2023 on special occasions.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:55 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:01 GMT

From Valentine’s Day, to Saint George’s Day and Christmas, meet 11 of the ‘milestone babies’ of 2023 and this year's New Year's Day additions.

1. Valentine's Day - Baby Perrin

Bailey Rowe, born February 14 aka Valentine's Day, at 09:42, weighing 7lb 8oz, to Amy Tingle and Adrian Rowe from Ribbleton Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Saint George's Day - Finley

Annabelle Cosens and Richard Kellett from Chorley with baby Finley, born 8.41am on 23rd April (Saint George's Day), weighing 7lb 8oz Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Saint George's Day - Nile

Leehana Walker and Dominic Osborne from Chorley, welcomed baby Nile Christopher at 4.02am on April 23, weighing 7lb 6oz Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Saint George's Day - Rafe

Amy and Adam Hazeldine from Preston welcomed baby Rafe at 10.23am on April 23, weighing 8lb 10oz Photo: Michelle Adamson

