While 2024 is officially here. We take a look back at some of the babies born at Royal Preston Hospital in 2023 on special occasions.
From Valentine’s Day, to Saint George’s Day and Christmas, meet 11 of the ‘milestone babies’ of 2023 and this year's New Year's Day additions.
1. Valentine's Day - Baby Perrin
Bailey Rowe, born February 14 aka Valentine's Day, at 09:42, weighing 7lb 8oz, to Amy Tingle and Adrian Rowe from Ribbleton Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Saint George's Day - Finley
Annabelle Cosens and Richard Kellett from Chorley with baby Finley, born 8.41am on 23rd April (Saint George's Day), weighing 7lb 8oz Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Saint George's Day - Nile
Leehana Walker and Dominic Osborne from Chorley, welcomed baby Nile Christopher at 4.02am on April 23, weighing 7lb 6oz Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Saint George's Day - Rafe
Amy and Adam Hazeldine from Preston welcomed baby Rafe at 10.23am on April 23, weighing 8lb 10oz Photo: Michelle Adamson