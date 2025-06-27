Meet 11 beautiful bouncing June babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital

By Emma Downey
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:19 BST
A new batch of adorable newborns have arrived at Royal Preston Hospital.

Take a look at 11 gorgeous babies born recently at Royal Preston Hospital to brighten up your day.

1. Elijah Quinn

Elijah Quinn, born June 21 at 6.12pm, weighing 9lb 8oz to Tom and Katie Quinn from Chorley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Teddy James Davis

Teddy James Davis, born June 22 at 1.11pm, weighing 8lb 13oz to Shannon Davis from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Zeke Ian Cecil

Zeke Ian Cecil, born June 22 at 1.56pm, weighing 6lb 4oz to Cecil and Jasmine from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Bonnie Mae Cockerill

Bonnie Mae Cockerill, born June 22 at 11.17am, weighing 8lb 3oz to Matthew & Dana Cockerill from Preston. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

