Mawdesley care home chef from Leyland wins national award

A Leyland man, who is a chef at Stocks Hall Mawdesley Nursing and Residential home in Ormskirk, has won The Care Home Cook/Chef National Award at The Great British Care Awards.

Last Saturday, September 25, the care home's Second Chef, Lian Pilkington, 34, won the prestigious award at The Great British Care Awards final held at The International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

Lian, whose partner Rachelle is also a nurse at the home, joined Stocks Hall Mawdesley in March 2019, just before the pandemic, after a short period working as a plumber.

Lian Pilkington, pictured outside of Stocks Hall Mawdsley has won The Care Home Cook/Chef National Award at The Great British Care Awards.

Lian, who had previously worked as a chef in a restaurant for 15 years, said: "My manager put me forward for the award, and to tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d win it but I went down and I did, so it was a big achievement, I am really proud of myself.

"I do try and bring the restaurant feeling to the care home because that’s what I used to do a lot of, so I’m bringing that over and I'm learning at the same time because I’ve only been doing it for 18 months, so my head chef’s taught me a lot. It’s just quality and time and respect for people, that’s all it is."

He added: "You always hear about the bad stuff in care homes but not the good stuff, so it was nice to see everyone at the awards, because everybody is doing an ace job or they wouldn't be there, so it was good to see people who care for each other instead of just thinking about themselves all the time."

Lian is responsible for cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for the 42 residents in the care home, who require assisted living due to dementia, old age, physical disability or sensory impairment.

Chef Lian Pilkington, with Sue Lace, the director of Stocks Hall Care Homes.

The father of three said: “I get loads of compliments on the food when I walk around chatting to them, because that’s a big part of my job, I make the food but then I sit and chat with them, I play chess with them, I sing karaoke to them, and that’s the best bit, because when I’ve worked in kitchens before, you don't get that one to one with the people you're serving, but in care you do, which I really enjoy."

Deputy Manager of the home, Kristy Lunt said: “In no time at all, Lian’s bright personality won everyone over. Despite being new to working in a care home environment, he took to it instantly. He has got to know all the ladies and gents on an individual basis and will always go above and beyond to make sure each person enjoys their meal times.

“We are all very proud of our Second Chef, Lian, not only did he win Regional award earlier this year, but recently he has won the National Award too! Lian has completed our Kitchen Team and has demonstrated how far a person can go with the right attitude in life.”