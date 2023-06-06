There’s nothing more relaxing than a massage by a professional – and there are plenty in Preston.

If you need to relax and unwind after a tough day, or a sporting injury or strain is troubling you, a massage at the hands of someone who knows exactly what they are doing can be priceless.

We looked on Google reviews for the highest-rated places to offer massage services in Preston and there are a staggering amount.

With that in mind, we’ve whittled it down to 17 with a 5 out of 5 rating from a minimum of 20 Google reviews.

Also worthy of note and from a minimum of 20 reviews are: Yo Thai Massage on Staining Avenue, Ashton-on-Ribble (4.9 out of 5 from 29 reviews), Beauty Within Massage & Holistic Therapy Centre at Total Fitness, Preston (4.6 out of 5 from 23 reviews), Passion Beauty Centre on Ribbleton Lane (4.7 out of 5 from 39 reviews), Sunshine Thai Massage on Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall (4.9 out of 5 from 62 reviews), Karma Beauty on Preston Road, Grimsargh (4.9 out of 5 from 31 reviews), Ambulant Physiotherapy on Plungington Road, Fulwood (4.7 out of 5 from 51 reviews), Be Beautiful Hair & Beauty Salon on Watling Street Road (4.8 out of 5 from 954 reviews), M:ask Beauty Aesthetics Skin & Laster Clinic on Garstang Road, Fulwood (4.6 out of 5 from 213 reviews), The Secret Spa on Church Road, Tarleton (4.8 out of 5 from 34 reviews), Naughty Nails Tanning & Beauty by Samantha Eastham (4.8 out of 5 from 41 reviews) and The Spa at Ribby Hall Village on Ribby Road (4.7 out of 5 from 1,612 reviews).

Here, IN NO PARTICULAR ORDER, are the 5 out of 5 rated places to get a massage in Preston, according to Google reviews ...

1 . 17 of the highest-rated places to get a massage in Preston Below are 17 of the highest-rated places to get a massage in Preston, according to Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Sitha Thai Massage Sitha Thai Massage on Pole Street has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 23 Google reviews Photo: Sitha Photo Sales

3 . Trust Touch Therapy Massage Trust Touch Therapy Massage on Heatley Street has a 5 out of 5 rating from 31 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Body Revive Massage Centre Body Revive Massage Centre on Lyme Road, Penwortham, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 30 Google reviews Photo: Body Revive Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5