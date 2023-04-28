News you can trust since 1886
Martin Brown: Chorley man sets off on 90 day trek to Rome in memory of late mum

A Chorley man is embarking on a 90 day trek to Rome in memory of his late mum and to help raise funds for a children’s hospice.

By Emma Downey
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

Martin Brown, 58, has set off from his home in Chorley on an arduous 90-day journey that he hopes will raise awareness and vital funds for Derian House. He is challenging himself to walk the 1,384-mile Via Francigena – an ancient pilgrimage route running from the cathedral city of Canterbury in England, through France and Switzerland, all the way to Rome. Those that brave the walk spend much of the journey completely isolated in remote locations, with limited places to find food or water, or even to sleep.

Martin said goodbye to his partner Jacqueline on Monday as he began his adventure with just a tent on his back. Before setting out on his epic journey, The self-employed builder, said: “My mother passed away recently and it prompted me to do something worthwhile in her memory. I’d heard of Derian House before as a well-known local charity and I just wanted to give a little something back. I understand how important it is that we help seriously ill children. I learned about the Via Francigena next and thought I fancy having a go. My other half thinks I’m crazy.

Martin Brown, 58, from Chorley, is embarking on a 90 day trek to Rome in memory of his late mum and to help raise funds for Derian House Children’s HospiceMartin Brown, 58, from Chorley, is embarking on a 90 day trek to Rome in memory of his late mum and to help raise funds for Derian House Children’s Hospice
“It will certainly be an adventure as there is not a lot of support in the rural areas, especially in France. In some more remote parts of the countryside you've got to watch out for the wild boars. It will be an experience for a good cause. I’ll have my tent just in case as I’ll be passing through quite isolated areas, and sleep and food will depend on where I am.”

This isn’t the first time daredevil Martin has walked a distance this size, having previously tackled the 600 miles along the Camino Santiago – half the distance of the Via Francigena – and completing over one million steps.

Kerry Pritchard, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, added: “This is a huge thing for Martin to do and it will mean the world to our families. We think he is incredibly brave and wish him luck along the way – we can’t wait to see all the photos!”

If you would like to sponsor Martin CLICK HERE.

Martin ready to begin the ancient pilgrimage from Canterbury CathedralMartin ready to begin the ancient pilgrimage from Canterbury Cathedral
Martin will walk 1,384 miles to RomeMartin will walk 1,384 miles to Rome
