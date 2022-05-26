Charity Marie Curie is inviting people to throw a Blooming Great Tea Party in June and July to help raise funds for end-of-life support for terminally ill people, and their families.

Every penny raised will help Marie Curie to continue caring for people in their own homes. Donations also support its information and support services, including a telephone line that provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death and bereavement.

Gina Hopwood, Marie Curie community fundraiser in Lancashire, said: “Hosting a Blooming Great Tea Party is easy. Whether you want to bake up a storm at home or pop to the shops for some tasty treats, you’ll be helping support people in your local area living with a terminal illness.

“We’d encourage supporters to make the most of the extra long bank holiday weekend in June, too – a perfect occasion to raise a cuppa and some money for a blooming great cause. Just don’t forget to price your slice!”

To find out more about Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party, including top tips for planning your party, recipes and downloadable materials, visit mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty or contact Gina at [email protected] or on 07515135425.