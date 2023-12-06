Mardale Playing Fields in Longridge renamed after 'outstanding' Councillor and given £300,000 refurb
Brian Holden championed the refurbishment of the popular Mardale Playing Fields in Longridge.
He represented the Dilworth ward on Ribble Valley Borough Council from 2019 to 2023, and died earlier this year.
A plaque was unveiled at the Mardale site renaming it the Brian Holden Memorial Playing Field by Ribble Valley Mayor Mark Hindle in a dedication ceremony attended by councillors and Mr Holden’s family and friends.
The £300,000 scheme, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and a community levy from housing developers, saw the site’s playing pitches, car park and pavilion refurbished.
The pitches received an extensive drainage system and the car park was extended, resurfaced and re-lined.
The changing rooms were revamped to meet safeguarding requirements, with showers and toilets in each room, separate rooms for match officials and toilets for spectators.
Although it is unusual for public facilities in Ribble Valley to be renamed after people, members of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s policy and finance committee decided to rename the site after Brian Holden in recognition of his significant contribution to the refurbishment.
Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “Brian was a committed and outstanding councillor, with considerable project management experience at a strategic level.
“There is no doubt that his skill and expertise and tireless campaigning brought the Mardale scheme to fruition.
“The council does not ordinarily rename land or facilities after people living or dead, but Brian’s involvement was so substantial that on this occasion councillors wanted to make an exception.
“We are delighted to have renamed the site the Brian Holden Memorial Playing Field in his memory.”
Brian’s wife, Jill Holden, added: “Brian was aware that the improvement scheme had received approval, but sadly died before construction work started.
“He would be thrilled to see the facility celebrating its next chapter, which will offer a welcoming and inclusive space to the community for years to come.
"I have a tremendous sense of pride in Brian's commitment to championing local projects in his role as councillor, in particular sport and leisure facilities, which bring such a positive impact to people's health and wellbeing.
“Renaming the playing fields in his honour is a lasting legacy and a very touching tribute to a wonderful man."
A plaque was unveiled at the site by Jill Holden and Ribble Valley Mayor Mark Hindle in a ceremony attended by Ribble Valley and Longridge councillors and Mr Holden’s family and friends.