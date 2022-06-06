Marathon Kids Platinum Jubilee Run in Astley Park

Marathon Kids held their Platinum Jubilee Run in Astley Park last Saturday.

By Emma Downey
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:30 pm

The kids were also awarded a medal each after completing their run.

Every Saturday at 10am a group of volunteers turn up tp set out a course of 250 meters with games so kids and adults alike can have fun while exercising and making new friends.

The games at the free event teach them to team build and help each other and the running around the course teaches them about personal goals and development.

1. Marathon Kids Platinum Jubilee Run at Astley Park

Children from Marathon Kids with their medals following the completion of thier Platinum Jubilee Run at Astley Park

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Marathon Kids Platinum Jubilee Run at Astley Park

Marathon Kids took part in games as they warmed up for their run

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Marathon Kids Platinum Jubilee Run at Astley Park

Keep going - you've got this guys!

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Marathon Kids Platinum Jubilee Run at Astley Park

Smiles were the order of the day for these kids

Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

