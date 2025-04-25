Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coroner has apologised to a family for not being able to give them all the answers about a relative's death.

Joseph Atherton, 66, of Lostock View, Lostock Hall, near Preston, was found dead at his home on January 4 this year.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor recorded an accidental death conclusion at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.

Preston Coroners Court

But the exact circumstances of when and how Mr Atherton received his injuries remains unknown.

The inquest heard that Mr Atherton was found by his family when he did not respond to messages.

He was sitting up in bed, with a noticeable minor head wound and fractured ribs.

The hearing was told that Mr Atherton had a drink problem until a few months before his death but appeared to be doing pretty well.

A CT scan done after his death revealed rib fractures and internal bleeding. The cause of death was given as internal bleeding, with heart failure a secondary cause.

There was no alcohol in his system.

Coroner Mr Taylor heard that Mr Atherton's home was full of building materials. The marks to his head could have been caused by colliding with a plank.

Police investigated his death and could find no evidence of any third party involvement or any suspicious circumstances. It was felt that he sustained his injuries in a fall.

The inquest heard that Mr Atherton was seen on January 2 and 3 by neighbours and appeared well.

Mr Taylor told the hearing that it seemed clear that Mr Atherton had had an "unwitnessed fall". He had managed to get himself into bed and sit up.

When and how the fall happened was unclear.

Mr Taylor said: "There might have been two falls.

"There is nothing to suggest this was anything other than an accident."

Mr Taylor said there was a theory that Mr Atherton fell on New Year's Eve, but witnesses say they saw him after that.

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Taylor told Mr Atherton's family: "I apologise for the fact that you have not had all your questions answered."