The Manchester based DJ and producer had been diagnosed with a gastrointestinal stromal tumor last year but he sadly passed away on Thursday (September 22.)

Stu was integral to the 1990s rave scene in Britian, and his popular mixes of hip hop, house and hardcore led to him being rankied No.3 DJ by DJ Magazine in 1993.

The star’s death was announced on his personal Facebook page on Thursday night.

Manchester music legend Stu Allan died on Thursday (September 22) after a cancer battle.

The touching post read: “It is with much sadness that we write this message to let you know that Stu has passed away today.

"As you know, he has been ill for a while now, and has been battling cancer for almost a year.

"While we’re so sad he is no longer with us, we are relieved he is finally at peace, after his illness.

“We will be holding a memorial event in Stu’s memory sometime soon, where we can all celebrate his amazing life.

“But for now Alison, Paul, Gary and Stu’s family need time to come to terms with their loss.”

Stu started DJing in the eighties, and he was given his first show on Picadilly Radio in 1986.

He also DJed on Key 103 in Manchester, and between 1993 and 1999, he was one half of the production team behind Eurodance act Clock.