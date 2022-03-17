Mark Pilling will climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in June to help raise £1m. for the Spinal Injuries Association (SIA). Against the backdrop of an enquiry into the terrorist attack, the Martin’s Mountain campaign follows survivor Martin Hibbert as he completes a seven-day trip to the summit in a specially adapted mountain trike. Having sustained a paralytic spinal cord injury in the 2017 bombing, Martin hopes to turn the spotlight away from the people who tried to end his life and towards the charity that helped him rebuild it.

Mark has been friends with Martin for more than 25 years after meeting at work in Barclays and being taken under his wing as an 18-year-old.

He said: “I’m excited to be part of a project that combines a personal ambition in climbing Kilimanjaro but also helping Martin achieve the £1m fundraiser and climb.

“Martin is hugely inspirational and when he said he was going to climb Kili, after getting over the initial shock, I knew not only was he serious, but I also knew he would be able to do it - he is single-handedly proving that anything is possible.”

The team has also launched the #MY19 social media campaign, challenging people to go outside and exercise in the fresh air for 19 minutes - representing the 19,000ft of Kilimanjaro.