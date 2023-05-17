News you can trust since 1886
Manchester Arena Bomb: Fundraiser launched for hometown memorial to Saffie-Rose Roussos on 6th anniversary of her death

More than £500 has been raised to create a permanent memorial for Manchester Arena bombing victim, Saffie-Rose Roussos.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 17th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

The eight-year-old died after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Now plans are underway to commemorate her life in her home town of Leyland with “an area of reflection”.

Almost six years on from the atrocity, A Go Fund Me appeal for £1,500 has been set up, and it's already more than a third of the way to its goal.

Eight year old Saffie-Rose Roussos, a pupil at Tarleton Community Primary School, sadly died following the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.Eight year old Saffie-Rose Roussos, a pupil at Tarleton Community Primary School, sadly died following the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.
A garden memorial has already been opened at Saffie’s school in Tarleton. Click here to find out more

"Remote possibility” Saffie could have survived, inquiry hears

The organiser, who anonymously goes under the name In memory of Saffie-Rose Roussos said: "Before Saffie died she lived in Leyland, Lancashire where she made beautiful memories like climbing up the lamppost outside The Plaice, doing gymnastics for the customers who entered, going around on her bike and scooter, playing with her friends.

"Her captivating smile, big brown eyes and larger than life personality caused a lasting impression on everyone who saw her

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8, from Leyland, was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombingSaffie-Rose Roussos, 8, from Leyland, was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing
"The idea of this fundraiser is to create a memorial for Saffie-Rose in her hometown, the place where she laughed and played and lived and loved.

"An area of reflection where people can sit and remember her. A beautiful tribute to a gorgeous little soul."

After seveal donations, the organiser added: “Ever since this horrendous attack, the support for the families has been utterly amazing. Thank you to everyone.

"Saffie-Rose was a gorgeous soul who the world could truly learn from and she had so much yet to give. To make this possible for her would mean everything.”

