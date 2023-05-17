The eight-year-old died after suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Now plans are underway to commemorate her life in her home town of Leyland with “an area of reflection”.

Almost six years on from the atrocity, A Go Fund Me appeal for £1,500 has been set up, and it's already more than a third of the way to its goal.

The organiser, who anonymously goes under the name In memory of Saffie-Rose Roussos said: "Before Saffie died she lived in Leyland, Lancashire where she made beautiful memories like climbing up the lamppost outside The Plaice, doing gymnastics for the customers who entered, going around on her bike and scooter, playing with her friends.

"Her captivating smile, big brown eyes and larger than life personality caused a lasting impression on everyone who saw her

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8, from Leyland, was the youngest victim of the Manchester Arena bombing

"The idea of this fundraiser is to create a memorial for Saffie-Rose in her hometown, the place where she laughed and played and lived and loved.

"An area of reflection where people can sit and remember her. A beautiful tribute to a gorgeous little soul."

After seveal donations, the organiser added: “Ever since this horrendous attack, the support for the families has been utterly amazing. Thank you to everyone.