Manager of Leyland takeaway raided by Immigration Enforcement gives update on incident

The manager of Chester’s Chicken in Golden Hill Lane told the Lancashire Post that officers turned up unannounced and questioned two of his staff but took no further action.

Edgars Karklins says he believes all their paperwork to reside in Britain is correct, adding: “They all are legally here as far as I know. They [Immigration Enforcement] came, they checked, and everything is alright. There shouldn’t be a problem here.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.

An immigration officer checking a passport at Heathrow Airport.