Man sentenced for kissing schoolgirls’ shoes at Lancaster railway station

Lancaster railway station.

Dean Marroni, of Cypress Close, Lancaster, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday December 16.

He received a two year community order and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for five years. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £90.

The court heard how on Sunday March 15 last year Marroni first approached a woman at Lancaster railway station under the pretence that he was carrying out a survey before grabbing her leg by the ankle and massaging her foot with both hands.

Shocked and shaken, when she challenged him, he claimed to be a massage student, removed her shoe and sock and tickled her foot.

Marroni then turned his unwanted attention to three schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13, who were waiting for their train home. He grabbed their feet and passionately kissed the top of their trainers.

He then walked away before returning and following the schoolgirls. He again tried to grab and kiss their shoes before disappearing into the men’s toilets when they alerted a member of rail staff who called British Transport Police.

Investigating officer PC Ben Griffiths said: “Marroni touched his victims without their consent and for his own gratification in a sickening assault.

“This was a terrifying encounter for all of Marroni’s victims, particularly the three children who, remain deeply affected by what happened.”

“Sexual harassment or any unwanted behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated on the rail network. Everyone has the right to feel safe while they travel.