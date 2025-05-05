Man in his 80s sadly dies following a collision in Lytham Saturday morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man in his 80s has sadly died following a collision that happened in Lytham over the weekend.

On Saturday, Lancashire Police told the public that a man was seriously injured after a collision involving a Bentley Continental on Station Road at around 7:22am.

The injured person – a man in his 80’s – was taken to hospital with serious leg and chest injuries and despite best efforts of emergency services, police can now confirm that he has tragically passed away following the incident.

Lancashire Police added that their thoughts remain with his loved ones at this devastating time.

They are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, a senior investigating officer with our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with this gentleman’s family at what we know is an extremely distressing time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and so we again urge anyone who may have been in the area, witnessed anything or who has dashcam/CCTV footage from the area to contact us.”

Please call 101 – quoting log 0324 of 3rd May – or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit [email protected]