Man drowned after falling from aqueduct and into River Lune in Lancaster, coroner concludes
A man drowned after falling from an aqueduct and into the River Lune in Lancaster.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:06 BST
Ryan Charles Moss had been socialising in the area when he climbed the River Lune Aqueduct with a friend on April 7, 2023.
Once on the aqueduct, Mr Moss fell from height into the river.
He did not resurface when he entered the water.
At an inquest on July 11, the coroner said it was “unclear whether Mr Moss deliberately jumped or slipped,” but ruled he sadly died from drowning.