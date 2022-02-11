Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, has been charged with rape and sexual assault and remanded into custody.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were contacted at 8.44pm on Tuesday (February 8) by a member of the public reporting that a woman in her 20s had been subjected to a serious sexual assault while inside a taxi in the resort.

"As a result of our enquiries, a 35-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested last night (February 10) on suspicion of rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, has been charged with rape and sexual assault and remanded into custody.

"Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, has this evening been charged with rape and sexual assault."

He will appear in court tomorrow.