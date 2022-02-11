Man charged after woman was raped inside taxi in Blackpool
Police in Blackpool have arrested and charged a man with rape after a women was attacked inside a taxi in the resort.
Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, has been charged with rape and sexual assault and remanded into custody.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were contacted at 8.44pm on Tuesday (February 8) by a member of the public reporting that a woman in her 20s had been subjected to a serious sexual assault while inside a taxi in the resort.
"As a result of our enquiries, a 35-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested last night (February 10) on suspicion of rape.
"Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Woodward, 35, of Langdon Way, Blackpool, has this evening been charged with rape and sexual assault."
He will appear in court tomorrow.
Anyone with information which could the investigation should call police on 101, quoting log 1384 of February 8, 2022.